Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Home Depot to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of a former sales associate who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after contracting COVID-19. The case is 2:23-cv-01736, Arzate v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. et al.