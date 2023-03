Who Got The Work

Eileen Keefe and Morgan D. Schwartz of Jackson Lewis have stepped in as defense counsel to Luxottica of America Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on age and gender. The suit was filed Feb. 13 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Abramson Employment Law on behalf of former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney, is 2:23-cv-00570, Arya v. Luxottica Of America Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Surender Arya

Abramson Employment Law LLC

defendants

Luxottica Of America Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination