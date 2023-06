Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Timothy M. Collier on behalf of ArubaWater Corporation, accuses Wells Fargo of failing to recall over $170,000 in mistakenly sent wire transfers. The case is 2:23-cv-01023, ArubaWater Corporation v. Wells Fargo Bank NA.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2023, 5:15 AM

Plaintiffs

ArubaWater Corporation

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Timothy M Collier PLLC

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank NA

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract