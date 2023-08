Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ulta Beauty, a national beauty store chain, to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Sezgin Khousadian LLP on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-01599, Artz v. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 4:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Artz

Plaintiffs

Reisner And King LLP

defendants

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.

Maria Chardonnay Doe

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination