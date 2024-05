News From Law.com

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and Google were named in a copyright class action on April 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Butterick Law and Lockridge Grindal Nauen filed the complaint on behalf of artists who contend that Google used their registered copyrights to train Imagen, an AI photo editing assistant, without authorization.

AI & Automation

April 30, 2024, 6:26 PM

