Generative AI is emerging as an insatiable monster devouring the works of the creative industry without conscience or regard for copyright law. And then it's spewing out works that compete with those of human beings. That was the sobering picture painted by members of the creative industry Wednesday in a roundtable discussion hosted by the Federal Trade Commission.

October 05, 2023, 7:42 AM

