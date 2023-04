News From Law.com

A federal judge has ordered artist Michel Keck to pay the owner of a Houston-based children's art studio more than $100,000 in attorney fees after bringing what the court deemed to be an unreasonable claim of willful infringement. Keck sought $900,000 in damages from the defendants for selling six art kits featuring her workā€”sales that generated a total revenue of $240.

Texas

March 31, 2023, 6:27 PM

