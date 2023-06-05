New Suit

Artisan and Truckers Casualty Co., a Progressive subsidiary, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Oscar Bustillo and other defendants in Colorado District Court on Monday. The court case, seeking a declaration stating that Artisan has no obligation to indemnify policyholders due to an underlying vehicle coverage dispute, was brought by Pearl Schneider Young LLC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01424, Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company v. Puebla et al.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Pearl Schneider Young LLC

defendants

Abigail Godinez

Christian Godinez

Desiree Everts

F.B., a minor

Jesus Pena

Jesus Puebla

Lucky 22, Inc.

Oscar Bustillo

Steven Everts

Tatyana Blak

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute