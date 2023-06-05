Artisan and Truckers Casualty Co., a Progressive subsidiary, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Oscar Bustillo and other defendants in Colorado District Court on Monday. The court case, seeking a declaration stating that Artisan has no obligation to indemnify policyholders due to an underlying vehicle coverage dispute, was brought by Pearl Schneider Young LLC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01424, Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company v. Puebla et al.
Insurance
June 05, 2023, 8:01 PM