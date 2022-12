New Suit

Jackson Kelly filed a lawsuit on behalf of Progressive on Thursday in West Virginia Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, which names Halmyra Charymyradov and Tammy Hiebert, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Progressive in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00582, Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company v. Charymyradov et al.