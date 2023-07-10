New Suit

Artisan & Truckers Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Bukhara Trans Inc. on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Sudekum Cassidy & Shulruff, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying lawsuit accusing the defendant of failing to refrigerate cargo during transportation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04439, Artisan & Truckers Casualty Co. v. Bukhara Trans Inc.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 8:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Sudekum, Cassidy & Shulruff, Chtd.

defendants

Bukhara Trans, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute