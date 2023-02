Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Paccar d/b/a Kenworth Truck Co. to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Yost & Baill on behalf of Artisan and Truckers Casualty and ZSF Transport, brings subrogation claims over alleged defects in a 2022 Kenworth T680. The case is 2:23-cv-00219, Artisan and Truckers Casualty Co. et al. v. Paccar Inc.