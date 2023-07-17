New Suit

Magnani & Buck filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on behalf of Artisan and Truckers Casualty Co., a subsidiary of Progressive, on Monday in Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint, which names the Estate of James Allen Throgmorton II and other defendants, seeks a declaration that no coverage is owed for underinsured motorist claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02485, Artisan and Truckers Casualty Co. v. Throgmorton et al.

Insurance

July 17, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Artisan and Truckers Casualty Co.

Plaintiffs

Magnani & Buck, Ltd.

defendants

Brittany Oschmann

Timothy Throgmorton

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute