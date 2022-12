Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Samuel A. Fryer Yavneh Academy to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Downtown LA Law Group. The case is 2:22-cv-08735, Artiga v. Samuel A. Fryer Yavneh Academy, a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation et al.

Education

December 01, 2022, 7:56 PM