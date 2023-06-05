Artificial Intelligence: It Aint Necessarily So  | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Retired Judge Joseph W. Bellacosa has some practical advice for lawyers going forward on how to avoid the hot-water pitfalls now overwhelming the fellow who is before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel of the Southern District of New York. Steven Schwartz's use of artificial intelligence's research shortcut-stepchild ChatGPT as a tool has certainly backfired. He would have done better to heed an old-fashioned admonition: Do your own real hard work and don't foolishly rely on artificial fads.

June 05, 2023, 9:42 AM

