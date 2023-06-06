New Suit - Employment

State Farm Insurance was hit with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court. The court action was brought by Ben Crump Law, a reputed civil rights and personal injury firm, and Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge on behalf of a former member of support staff for the insurer's litigation counsel who claims racial harassment and discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01220, Arthur v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Tara Arthur

Plaintiffs

Hart Mclaughlin & Eldridge

Hart Mclaughlin & Eldridge, LLC

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination