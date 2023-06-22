New Suit - Trade Secrets & Employment Contract

Global insurance brokerage and risk management firm Arthur J. Gallagher filed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets and breach of employment contract Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Holland & Knight, accuses former Gallagher employee Dennis M. Wagner of misappropriating over 100 confidential documents to solicit clients on behalf of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00783, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. v. Wagner.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

Dennis M. Wagner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract