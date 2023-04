New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court against Lumerritt Resources and Mark Avery. The suit, centered on a $2 million investment agreement, was brought on behalf of Arthur Digital Assets, a provider of digital asset mining services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01500, Arthur Digital Assets, Inc. v. Lumerritt Resources LLC et al.

April 21, 2023, 6:57 PM

Arthur Digital Assets, Inc.

Foley & Lardner

Lumerritt Resources LLC

Mark Avery

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract