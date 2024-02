Who Got The Work

Michael E. Holzapfel of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Nitta Castings in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed Dec. 29 in New Jersey District Court by attorney George Goceljak on behalf of Ana Patricia Cruz Artavia. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:23-cv-23426, Artavia v. Nitta Castings, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 12, 2024, 7:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Ana Patricia Cruz

Ana Patricia Cruz Artavia

Plaintiffs

George Goceljak Attorneys At Law

defendants

Hartford Life And Accident Insurance

Hartford Life And Accident Insurance Company

Casings Inc Nitta

Nitta Castings, Inc.

Symetra Life Insurance

Symetra Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute