Morgan, Lewis & Bockius e-data practice founder Tess Blair retired at the start of October, leaving her Big Law post to attend Temple University's Tyler School of Art and pursue life as an artist. Blair, who founded the practice group in 2004, is succeeded by long-time e-data partner and co-leader Scott Milner.

October 09, 2023, 1:57 PM

