New Suit - Patent

Meta Platforms and Instagram, the photo and video sharing social network, were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Kercsmar & O'Hara on behalf of Art Research and Technology LLC, asserts two patents related to online video clipping. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02562, Art Research and Technology LLC.

Internet & Social Media

May 25, 2023, 4:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Art Research and Technology LLC

Plaintiffs

Kercsmar Feltus PLLC

defendants

Instagram LLC

Meta Platforms Inc., f/k/a Facebook Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims