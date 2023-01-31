New Suit - Trademark

Art Hardware sued Systematic Art on Tuesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court over a copyright and trademark dispute. The suit, brought by Moore & Van Allen, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's 'Self Grip Adjustable J Hook' for hanging pictures does not infringe any IP rights relating to the defendant's 'Sailors - (Self Gripping) Picture Hook.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00014, Art Hardware LLC v. Systematic Art Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 31, 2023, 5:51 PM