New Suit - Trademark

Snell & Wilmer filed a lawsuit on behalf of Arsa Distributing Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court challenging a decision made by the appeal board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The complaint targets Salud Natural Mexicana, which entered into an oral agreement between 1999 and 2008 to supply Arsa with Eucalin-branded dietary and nutritional supplements for exclusive sale in the U.S. The suit seeks a ruling that Salud's application to register the Eucalin mark should be rejected, as the plaintiff has already been marketing and selling products under the mark for decades, and Salud was banned from engaging in commerce in the U.S. under the Kingpin Act due to the company's ties to a major drug trafficking organization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01367, Arsa Distributing, Inc. v. Salud Natural Mexicana SA de CV.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 30, 2022, 7:37 PM