New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and its parent ByteDance were hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Kopelowitz Ostrow P.A. on behalf of users accusing the defendants of using session replay software to track and record their online activity without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09300, Arroyo v. TikTok, Inc. et al.

Technology

December 22, 2022, 7:53 PM