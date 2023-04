Removed To Federal Court

HVAC supplier Baltimore Aircoil Co. and Amsted Rail Co., a manufacturer of braking components for trains, removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Justice Law Corp. The defendants are represented by Fox Rothschild. The case is 1:23-cv-00641, Arroyo v. Baltimore Aircoil Co. Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 27, 2023, 2:51 PM

790/over alleged employment law breaches