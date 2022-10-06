New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against Hubbard Construction Company Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed on behalf of Reinaldo Arroyo Jr., accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages and other violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01827, Arroyo, Jr. v. Hubbard Construction Company, a Florida Profit Corporation.

Construction & Engineering

October 06, 2022, 6:08 PM