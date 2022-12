New Suit

Clyde & Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Arrowood Indemnity. The complaint, targeting Barbara Thompson, seeks a declaration as to Arrowood's rights and obligations arising from underlying child sexual abuse lawsuits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06016, Arrowood Indemnity Company v. Thompson.

Insurance

December 30, 2022, 9:57 AM