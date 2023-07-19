New Suit - Insurance

Arrowood Indemnity Co. sued the Priests of the Congregation of Holy Cross and affiliates on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The court case, filed by Clark Hill and Coughlin Midlige & Garland, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying minor sex abuse lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01418, Arrowood Indemnity Company v. Priests of the Congregation of Holy Cross.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Arrowood Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

Coughlin Midlige & Garland

defendants

Priests of the Congregation of Holy Cross

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute