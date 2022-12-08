Who Got The Work

CSX Transportation Inc. and other defendants have turned to attorneys Jared A. Fiore and Douglas T. Radigan of Bowditch & Dewey to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, which arises from an agreement by CSX to assist in transporting waste from Massachusetts to the plaintiff's landfill in Alabama, was filed Oct. 24 in Massachusetts District Court by Dunbar Law on behalf of Arrowhead Environmental Partners. The complaint accuses CSX of reneging on the deal based on purportedly non-compliant lids on the plaintiff's waste containers, even though CSX inspected the containers as part of its due diligence prior to executing the contract. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine A. Robertson, is 3:22-cv-30135, Arrowhead Environmental Partners, LLC v. CSX Transportation, Inc. et al.

December 08, 2022, 7:11 AM