New Suit - Contract

Waste management company Arrowhead Environmental Partners filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CSX Transportation on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit arises from an agreement by CSX to assist in transporting waste from Massachusetts to the plaintiff's landfill in Alabama. The complaint accuses CSX of reneging on the deal based on purportedly non-compliant lids on the plaintiff's waste containers, even though CSX inspected the containers as part of its due diligence prior to executing the contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-30135, Arrowhead Environmental Partners LLC v. CSX Transportation Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 24, 2022, 2:20 PM