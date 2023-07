New Suit - Contract

Arrow Electronics, a publicly traded technology distributor, sued Quantum Corp. Thursday in California Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Holland & Hart, seeks over $4.6 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03746, Arrow Electronics, Inc. v. Quantum Corporation.

Wholesalers

July 27, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Holland & Hart

defendants

Quantum Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract