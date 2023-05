New Suit - Contract

Arrow Electronics, a publicly traded technology distributor, sued EV manufacturer Arcimoto Inc. on Sunday in Colorado District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Galen & Davis, accuses the defendant of failing to pay invoices totaling more than $78,000. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01154, Arrow Electronics, Inc. v. Arcimoto Inc.

Wholesalers

May 08, 2023, 9:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Galen & Davis, LLP

defendants

arcimoto Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract