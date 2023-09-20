Who Got The Work

Barnes & Thornburg partners D. Randall Brown, Sean M. Phipps and Lisa D. Starks have stepped in to defend Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 21 in Indiana Northern District Court by Baker & Hostetler and Ice Miller on behalf of ArrMaz Products Inc., asserts two patents related to bonded-paving technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 3:23-cv-00778, ArrMaz Products Inc v. Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc.

Construction & Engineering

September 20, 2023, 8:24 AM

