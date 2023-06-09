New Suit - Trade Secrets

Kirkland & Ellis and Osborn Maledon PA filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of travel royalty provider arrivia Inc. and its parent company Panda Holdco LLC. The suit pursues claims against former arrivia CEO John Rowley and CFO Marcia Rowley for misappropriating sensitive confidential, proprietary and trade secret information in favor of competitor, Open Network Exchange Inc. According to the suit, Marcia sent over 640 arrivia documents to her personal email shortly after resigning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01039, arrivia Incorporated et al v. Rowley et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 09, 2023, 7:31 AM

