New Suit - Consumer

Nissan USA was sued Thursday in California Central District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court case was filed by Prestige Legal Solutions on behalf of Adriana Arriola. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-02270, Arriola v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

December 29, 2022, 6:29 PM