Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Heidelberg Patterson Welch Wright PLLC on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Progressive and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Van Cleave Law and Hopkins, Barvie & Hopkins on behalf of Kelly Arrington and Sheena Arrington. The case is 1:23-cv-00007, Arrington et al v. Progressive Gulf Insurance Company et al.