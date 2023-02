Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Shapero Law Firm on behalf of Ulysses Arriaga. The case is 3:23-cv-00662, Arriaga v. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC.

Real Estate

February 15, 2023, 5:01 AM