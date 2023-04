Who Got The Work

Ranjiv Sondhi of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Southmost Drywall Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Feb. 21 in Florida Southern District Court by Justicia Laboral LLC on behalf of general workers who seek allegedly unpaid overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:23-cv-20676, Arrez et al v. Southmost Drywall, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

April 08, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

adolfo gutierrez

Erasmo Rosa Arrez

Erasmo Rosas Arrez

Greisy Rosibel Villatoro

Jose Luis Trujillo

Plaintiffs

Justicia Laboral, LLC

defendants

Southmost Drywall, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations