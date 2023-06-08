Arrests of 3 Atlanta Charity Board Members by SWAT Is Highly...

News From Law.com

On May 31, the Atlanta Police Department deployed a SWAT team to arrest Marlon Kautz, Adele MacLean and Savannah Patterson. These three people weren't fugitives from justice or drug kingpins, but rather volunteer board members of a local charity. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation then charged these trustees of the Network for Strong Communities Inc. with charity fraud and money laundering. Charges under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act may also be pending.

