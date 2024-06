News From Law.com

After being released on a cumulative $5,000 surety bond, Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson joined her defense counsel from Arrington & Phillips in southwest Atlanta to host a press conference Friday afternoon. On Peterson's behalf, attorney Marvin S. Arrington Jr., and a pair of witnesses linked to an incident at a Buckhead lounge that led to her arrest, contended the judge had been wrongfully arrested and charged with at least two felonies.

Georgia

June 21, 2024, 3:46 PM

