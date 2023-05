Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thorndal Armstrong PC on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, for property damage claims arising from a motor vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer, was filed by Naqvi Injury Law on behalf of Jennifer Arreola. The case is 2:23-cv-00742, Arreola v. C.R. England, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 5:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Arreola

Plaintiffs

Naqvi Injury Law

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

C.R. England, Inc.

Jovon Byrde

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

Stephenson & Dickinson

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision