Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against insulated panel systems manufacturer KPS Global LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Haines Law Group on behalf of individuals employed by defendant as non-exempt employees that contend they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:22-cv-06631, Arreola Carrillo v. Kps Global LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 16, 2022, 7:07 AM