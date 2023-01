Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Epstein Becker & Green on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against MissionSquare Retirement and International City Management Association Retirement Corp. to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Lipeles Law Group on behalf of Patricia Arredondo-Chavez. The case is 1:23-cv-00044, Arredondo-Chavez v. MissionSquare Retirement et al.

California

January 10, 2023, 5:55 PM