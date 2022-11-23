Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clyde & Co. on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by the BWA Law Group on behalf of Allison Arraut and Rafael Arraut, seeks a judgment that the defendant has a duty to indemnify the plaintiffs for expenses incurred in an underlying lawsuit. The case is 3:22-cv-01850, Arraut et al v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 3:51 PM