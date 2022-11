Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against public relations firm Saks & Co. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Dolan Law Firm on behalf of Maria Arovola. The case is 3:22-cv-07325, Arovola v. Saks & Co. LLC.

California

November 18, 2022, 8:40 PM