New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Leslie Arone. The suit pursues claims against Maerly Payroll Processing LLC and Sameday Technologies Inc. The complaint accuses the defendants of failing to hire the plaintiff solely on the basis of her prior criminal conviction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-10374, Arone v. Sameday Technologies Inc. et al.

Business Services

December 09, 2022, 11:31 AM