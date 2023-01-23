Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cardi & Edgar and Wilson Elser on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Pierro Law Group, the Kids Waterfront Corp. and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Offices of Kyle M. Halperin on behalf of John Arnone, Ultimate Car Spa Corp. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of embezzling and misappropriating funds from a car wash partnership. The case is 1:23-cv-00472, Arnone et al. v. Pierro et al.

Legal Services

January 23, 2023, 1:55 PM