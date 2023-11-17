Who Got The Work

Kelley M. Donnelly of Taft Stettinius & Hollister has entered an appearance for Poinsettia Homeowners Association Inc. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Rubinstein Law Firm on behalf of Christine M. Arnold, who alleges that she was subjected to continuous harassment by the homeowners association after she purchased a unit in Poinsettia's mobile home park. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson, is 2:23-cv-12481, Arnold v. Poinsettia Homeowners Association, Inc.

Real Estate

November 17, 2023, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Christine M Arnold

Plaintiffs

The Rubinstein Law Firm

defendants

Poinsettia Homeowners Association, Inc.

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation