Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against United Healthcare Services. The suit was filed by attorney Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of a plaintiff seeking coverage for surgical care. The case is 2:23-cv-03974, Arnold v. Health Care Employees / Employer Dental & Medical Trust et al.

Health Care

May 23, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Linda Arnold

defendants

United Healthcare Services, Inc.

Does 1-10

Health Care Employees / Employer Dental & Medical Trust

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations