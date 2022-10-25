Who Got The Work

Amazon.com and Concentra Health Services Inc. have retained attorneys Janine C. Blatt of Blatt Law and Karen M. O'Kasey of Hart Wagner LLP, respectively, to fight a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Oregon District Court by Meyer Stephenson on behalf of Susan Arnold, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after reporting unsafe working conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez, is 3:22-cv-01358, Arnold v. Concentra Health Services, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 25, 2022, 7:53 AM