New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com and Concentra Health Services Inc. were sued Friday in Oregon District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Meyer Stephenson on behalf of Susan Arnold, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after reporting unsafe working conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01358, Arnold v. Concentra Health Services, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 09, 2022, 6:15 PM